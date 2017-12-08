Offset And Cardi B Flex Like The Power Couple They Are On ‘Um Yeah’

Getty Image

Yes, 2017 was the year of Cardi B, but it was also the year of Cardi and Offset, rap’s newest and hottest power couple. The Grammy-nominated duo became an official item earlier this year as Cardi was making her historic ascension up the charts and later got engaged after Offset proposed in front of an arena full of fans. They even had one of those social media fights where someone claims they’re single only to go right back to being a doting lover a few hours later, just to remind us they’re just a couple of regular people like the rest of us. And in between all that, Cardi and Offset made some music together, including their newest collaboration “Um Yeah,” off the Quality Control compilation Control The Streets Vol. 1.

The track showcases their chemistry, as they spend the bulk of the three minutes flexing, reminding their haters and foes just how well they’re doing in life and enjoying every second of it. “Let’s talk money in Spanish, because I can speak it in both,” Cardi brags while Offset tosses in ad-libs behind her throughout her verse. Offset handles most of the heavy lifting, as he delivers two verses and the chorus, but Cardi more than holds her own against her future hubby.

Check out the entire Quality Control album Control The Streets Vol. 1 below, inlcuding “Um Yeah” and the sunny Quavo and Nicki Minaj collaboration “She For Keeps.”