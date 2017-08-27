Cardi B hit the stage at the MTV VMAs pre-show with a pair of dancers and a disco ball-inspired ensemble to perform her devastatingly popular single “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi’s incredible run continued at the VMAs as the crowd went crazy for the Bronx, NY rapper, mouthing the words as she delivered her energetic performance. She set off the pre-show the right way, getting the the energy up with her personality sparkling as much her crystal-studded leotard, robe, and boots. Her dancers handled the disrobing part, leaving Cardi’s hands free to stab at the air like she was delivering one of her trademark reads from Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

She also goofed around with MTV host Charlamagne The God after the performance, joking that she “needed water, or I’m a die.” It was no wonder she needed a bit of care, after putting so much energy into this performance. Cardi’s performances are becoming the best part of any pre or post show, and her selection just shows how big she’s blowing up and will continue to do so. “Bodak Yellow” doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down on the charts, with the Latin-Trap remix featuring Messiah extending its life until we get to see what Cardi’s planning next.