Chance The Rapper: ‘I Have A Bigger Voice Than Donald Trump’

NPR

Chance The Rapper made his debut appearance on Stretch and Bobbito’s ‘What’s Good with Stretch & Bobbito’ show on NPR, where he touched on a wide range of different subjects, like his rise through Soundcloud — “SoundCloud was the only place I could post music and not have to pay subscription” — and his decision to move back to Chicago after relocating to Los Angeles — “I wanted to be present.” It’s when the talk turned to politics however, that things got really interesting.

Pegged with the question about how he can influence politics as an artist without being a politician, Chance responded, “I just have a larger platform than all platforms. I have a bigger voice than Donald Trump, than literally anybody who works in politics.”

He continued, “I can connect with people on the level of appealing as a person who is still being a citizen, as a person who does what he wants. But I have ideas on how to voice opinions and ideas that other people just don’t have.”

Chance’s words have merit. Fortune proclaimed that the 24-year-old Chicago emcee and philanthropist was one of the world’s greatest leaders. He’s already gone to bat for Chicago Public Schools, so much so that he’s held forum with the Governor of Illinois and donated $1 million to CPS. Even if he doesn’t run for office somewhere down the line, he has the conviction to believe he could do anything he sets his mind to. That includes having a voice larger than the guy occupying the White House.

Listen to the full 34-minute interview with Stretch and Bobbito below.

