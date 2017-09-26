CBS

It’s been a roller coaster of a ride for Chance The Rapper since he released his monumental album Coloring Book last May. It accomplished a host of firsts for Chance, becoming the first streaming album to chart on Billboard’s Top 5 and the first streaming album to collect a Grammy award. Chance parlayed all of that success into a massive tour and later his first No. 1 record with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber.

It’s understandable that Chance hasn’t had the time to put together any new music in the interim, but he apparently has been working because when he took the stage to perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he debuted a brand new unreleased track to the world alongside Daniel Caesar — one that he wrote just this past Saturday specifically for the show. As Chance tells Colbert, he couldn’t perform “Grown Ass Kid” and cited personal reasons that he didn’t go into during the interview, so he decided to keep his appearance on the show special.

It’s not a first for Chance, who used Colbert’s show to premiere the Coloring Book track “Angels” back in 2015, so while other artists use Soundcloud or their own Apple Music radio shows, apparently Colbert is Chance’s go-to platform for debuting new music.