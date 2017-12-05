.@chancetherapper gave every kid who attended his #OpenMike tonight a pair of Jordan 11s. You can't tell me he's not the 🐐. Shout out @SocialWorks_Chi. #RipBrotherMike (via @marty2621) pic.twitter.com/S28JkReovQ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 5, 2017

Every month, Chance The Rapper partners with SocialWorks Chicago and Chicago Public Library to host “Open Mike,” an event that “presents a safe space for high schools students to share, express, and network.” The event was named after poet and multimedia educator Mike Hawkins, also known as “Brother Mike,” who passed away on yesterday’s date in 2014 and who was a mentor to Chance.

Last night’s Open Mike marked the anniversary of Hawkins’ passing, so Chance wanted to make sure the event was special. He brought some unexpected fun to the event in the past via appearances from Kanye West, Vic Mensa, and Dave Chappelle. This time around, he hooked up with Jordan to give away 300 pairs of the limited edition red Air Jordan 11 Retro sneaker, which hasn’t been released yet and will retail for $220.

“On the anniversary of the passing of my mentor Brother Mike, Open Mike Chicago had one of its best nights yet,” Chance wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to Korporate for speaking and thanks to Jordan for bringing 300 pairs of unreleased 11s for the young creatives. Until next year… POWER TO THE PEOPLE…”