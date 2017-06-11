Very important: Chance the rapper just covered Hey Ya by outkast pic.twitter.com/zw4szTKweX — Action Jackson (@yungbasedshark) June 11, 2017

Chance The Rapper was announced just last week as a late edition to Bonnaroo, but the Chicago native made the trip to Manchester, Tennessee worthwhile as he jammed out and cover some classics for the fans in attendance. Chance hit the stage during Saturday night’s “Soul Shakedown” Superjam led by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and featuring Margo Price, Tank And The Bangas, George Porter Jr., Jon Batiste, and more. Maybe Chance needed the warm up, or maybe he was just feeling festive but whatever the case he rocked his time on stage with the band’s assistance.

Chance belted out a cover of Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’ so dope it’ll have fans foaming at the mouth for that rumored Andre 3000 collaboration that has yet to surface. It’s been rumored to be on Chance’s debut album for years, and with Coloring Book behind him and Chano talking up the album — which he might actually sell — maybe we’re getting closer to finally hearing that collaboration.

He also covered Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” because literally nobody can resist once they hear that “One, two, three and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at your door.” After rocking Bonnaroo Chance will get back on the road for his Be Encouraged tour, starting in Atlanta on Sunday night.