Musicians React To The Death Of James Brown’s Legendary ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield

#Twitter
02.20.17 1 hour ago

If Clyde Stubblefield was just the drummer for James Brown who worked on tracks like “I Got The Feelin'” and albums like Sex Machine, he’d already be the backbone of some of the greatest music ever recorded. But as the originator of the “Funky Drummer” breakbeat — a cornerstone of early hip-hop and perhaps the most-sampled track of all-time — Stubblefield’s impact and importance spreads even farther than the reach given to him by performing behind the Godfather of Soul. When the 73-year-old Stubblefield passed away this Saturday of kidney failure, many musicians who are indebted to his indelible drum sounds came out to pay respects.

DJ Premier — who knows a thing or two about drum sounds — posted a digital tribute to the late percussionist.

Public Enemy famously sampled Stubblefield for their breakthrough hit “Fight The Power.” The group reacted to the news of his passing by tweeting out a tribute and then re-tweeting their own fans reactions and condolences.

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSClyde StubblefieldJames BrownTwitter

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP