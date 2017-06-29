Watch Cousin Stizz And Offset Start A Fight Club In The Neon-Lit ‘Headlock’ Video

06.29.17 2 hours ago

Cousin Stizz is back today to share a new video for his song “Headlock” feat Offset. With the follow-up to his MONDA mixtape on the way, the Boston rapper drops off some slick visuals for the project’s latest single.

Directed by Walu, the video features the two rappers putting both the “fight” and the “club” in “fight club.” Rather than simply surrounding the rappers with video vixens, the video finds them hanging out in a neon-lit club in the back of a Japanese restaurant, watching martial artists trade blows as they bop to the hazy, hypnotic beat of “Headlock.”

The choice of guest is timely, as Offset has begun appearing on more records solo, including Metro Boomin’s new single featuring Drake, “No Complaints.” The video appearance is also ironically appropriate, as Offset recently found himself at the center of an altercation with Joe Budden this week. After Offset’s Migos cohort Takeoff took offense to Joe’s antagonistic behavior and confronted him during an interview gone awry. Fortunately, the only thing being put in a headlock here, according to Cousin Stizz, is the drink he’s holding in the club.

Stizz has been steadily gaining in popularity since the release of his first mixtape, Suffolk County, in June of 2015 which has received over 12 million listens on SoundCloud. The follow-up, MONDA, was dedicated to and named after Stizz’ good friend who passed away from cancer.

Stizz recently announced a new mixtape, One Night Only, to be released later this year.

