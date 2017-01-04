Is Hip-Hop The New Punk?

Currensy And Freddie Gibbs Just Announced They’re Working On A New EP Together

01.04.17 2 hours ago

One time for 2017 already looking loads better than 2016. Not that last year was exactly bad for music. It’s just that it isn’t a regular year when Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs join forces to create a project together.

Spitta informally announced the project via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, publishing a video of Gibbs hitting the slopes, which may be the coolest non-rapper activity ever witnessed, and a caption describing how it was decided the project was a go for sometime soon.

“Called my homie Gibbs and told him it’s time lets put the EP together… Homie hit the slopes and sent me this hahaha clearly its a green light haha…. “fetti” the EP coming in 17″ …. Spitta and Gibbs that pistol to ya ribs ….. Peep how cold he is on the skis tho haha that’s commendable @freddiegibbs”

If your brain is like mine, your head is lost in a series of backflips and excitement right now at the mere thought of these two locking in together to create a body of work. The Jet Life leader and E$GN’s head honcho have worked together previously for Covert Coupe‘s “Scottie Pippen” and more recently on “Fetti.” While we wait for whatever comes next, listen to both tracks below just to prep your eardrums for what’s to come.

Subscribe to UPROXX


TAGSCurren$yfreddie gibbs

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP