There’s an old saying that goes, “all politics is local.” Dave Chappelle apparently takes that sentiment very much to heart. Recently, the comedian showed up to his local Yellow Springs, Ohio town hall meeting to talk about police reform in the wake of a an incident that took place on New Year’s Eve when police tazed two people who attended the city’s celebration. Chappelle happened to attend the festivities that night, which might be part of the reason he decided to make his feelings known before the City Council.

Chappelle described the incident as a “huge gaffe,” but before offering criticism, he opened up about how the local police force personally protected him in the past, while reminiscing about the officers he personally knew growing up. He then decried the current state of the Yellow Springs Police Department saying that, “We’re being policed by what feels like an alien force.”

“The council has a tremendous opportunity to be like a leader in progressive law enforcement,” he asserted. “I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard, because…this is a golden opportunity,” adding, “In this Trump era, this is an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reign supreme.”

You can check out his full remarks in the video above.