DJ Khaled has another one for us. Just a week out from releasing his hotly anticipated album Grateful, the Miami mogul has dropped a brand new single “Wild Thoughts” featuring both Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The song has a distinctive Spanish flair, courtesy of a melody repurposed from Santana’s Supernatural classic “Maria Maria.” Seriously, the moment that guitar solo hits will send chills up and do your spine.

The video itself opens with just Khaled and Rih-Rih navigating a market in the darkness. The bad girl brings some serious heat right from the top singing, “I don’t know if you could take it / Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked / I wanna be your baby, baby, baby.” Then, Bryson Tiller rolls through in the middle to reprise his verse, and brings some serious R&B vibes with along him.

Grateful is set to drop next Friday on June 23. And in case you were wondering, yes, the record’s executive producer, and Khaled’s young son Asahd does show up in this video, just like he has in most of the DJ’s latest visual endeavors. The kid is gonna have his college fund set up through the royalties from this record alone.

You can watch the the ‘Wild Thoughts’ video featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller above.