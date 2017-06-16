DJ Khaled And Rihanna Keep Things Smooth In Their Spanish-Flavored ‘Wild Thoughts’ Video

#DJ Khaled
Real Talk Editor
06.16.17

DJ Khaled has another one for us. Just a week out from releasing his hotly anticipated album Grateful, the Miami mogul has dropped a brand new single “Wild Thoughts” featuring both Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The song has a distinctive Spanish flair, courtesy of a melody repurposed from Santana’s Supernatural classic “Maria Maria.” Seriously, the moment that guitar solo hits will send chills up and do your spine.

The video itself opens with just Khaled and Rih-Rih navigating a market in the darkness. The bad girl brings some serious heat right from the top singing, “I don’t know if you could take it / Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked / I wanna be your baby, baby, baby.” Then, Bryson Tiller rolls through in the middle to reprise his verse, and brings some serious R&B vibes with along him.

Grateful is set to drop next Friday on June 23. And in case you were wondering, yes, the record’s executive producer, and Khaled’s young son Asahd does show up in this video, just like he has in most of the DJ’s latest visual endeavors. The kid is gonna have his college fund set up through the royalties from this record alone.

You can watch the the ‘Wild Thoughts’ video featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DJ Khaled
TAGSDJ KhaledGRATEFULRihana

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 11 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 19 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 21 hours ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP