DJ Khaled’s Latest Star-Studded Album ‘Grateful’ Has Finally Arrived

Twitter

DJ Khaled has made a living out of Snapchatting, having the greatest contacts list of all time in his iPhone and creating a cute child and as of right now the getting is good. The 41-year-old is on album number 10 now — yes, ten — and it’s his most star-studded outing ever as he looks to top the success of his last LP, Major Key, his first album to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 albums chart.

So this time around, Khaled brought out the big dogs, getting features from industry titans like Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Rihanna and Justin Bieber along with regular, everyday superstars and legends like Nas, Chance The Rapper, Migos, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Future, Young Thug, Rick Ross and more. Khaled himself handles production duties on over half of the album’s 23 tracks but also receives assists from Calvin Harris, Cool & Dre, Danja, Lee On The Beats, Nic Nac and more.

And of course, the distinguished executive producer of the entire album is none other than Khaled’s infant son, and album cover star, Asahd, giving the young man a major album credit a few months before his first birthday.

Stream DJ Khaled’s — and Asahd’s — Grateful below and purchase the album on iTunes here.