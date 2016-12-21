Digging Into The Moment DMX Began To Lose His Way

Thinking of J. Cole’s recent success of having his first four albums go no. 1 spurred memories of one of the other two rappers who accomplished a similar feat: Drake and DMX. Yes, DMX, he of many unflattering headlines in the current day had his first four solo efforts reach the top of the charts during his late ’90s heyday. Comparing that record with his arrest record in the years that followed brings to mind the question of where it all went wrong. For that answer, look no further than his third record, …And Then There Was X, released on this day in 1999.

Before we go too deep into it, let’s establish that …And Then There Was X was not a bad project. X, Swizz Beatz and the Ruff Ryders camp were all fire hot around this time period and records were still selling in high numbers. So how did And Then… end up soiling X’s track record? Primarily, the quest for more success. DMX thought he could do no wrong but that’s what happens when you record a song with Marilyn Manson.

Remember that X was coming off the massive success of his first two projects, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, which went quadruple platinum and triple platinum, respectively. Those albums were both released in 1998, with the second actually being birthed from a million dollar bet. Lyor Cohen was running Def Jam at the time and he placed the ultimate carrot in front of X and his team. “Lyor said if I could do another album in 30 days, I’d get a million-dollar bonus. That was the whole drive,” X recently revealed to Fader. They completed the challenge in grand fashion as the album landed no. 1 on the charts and went gold in its first week before eventually going on to sell three-times platinum.

Let’s acknowledge that …And Then There Was X did have its fair share of success. Tons of success in fact. The project is certified five-times platinum, making it X’s biggest seller in his catalog, and it sported three singles — “What’s My Name,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “What These B*tches Want” — that all went on to become anthems, each in their own right. “Party Up” probably still clears substantial royalty checks to this day since it pops up in TV commercials and movie trailers from time to time. It’s okay to admit that you still have know more than half of the 46 different women — because there were three Kims — named on the Sisqo-assisted “What These B*tches Want.” The doomsday sound of “What’s My Name” still rings out as clear as it did at the time of its release.

The wrinkle here is that as that, despite their success, those singles are symbolic of what happened with the rest of the project — things with X sounded like they were going in forced directions. Instead of making the gritty songs that were authentic to the emotions only X could express, Swizz and company tried to contort DMX’s style into a neatly packaged presentation they could market.

Swizz once explained how he took X’s frustration and turned it into “Party Up,” which is remarkable in a sense but not exactly the best move in hindsight because most fans weren’t coming to DMX for party records. Coincidentally, the song wasn’t created in New York. They opted to go to Miami instead, which, again, would explain the change in the final product.

“‘Party Up’ was at a time when things were moving fast,” Swizz told Complex in 2011. “X was probably frustrated coming to the studio that day like, ‘Y’all gone make me lose my mind!’”

He continued, “So we said, ‘You’re not the only person who feels like that. Everybody feels like that.’ We took that frustration and excitement and put it into a hit song. Capturing those moments as a producer is important. Knowing how to spot that hit element came in play on that record.”