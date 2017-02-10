Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Drake Is Already Being Subtweeted By A Newly Single Jennifer Lopez

Grand opening, grand closing on Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s whirlwind romance. The stars snatched up headlines in December when it was rumored they were dating and getting it in. The rumors were seemingly confirmed when they posted matching Instagram posts. Drake also accompanied J. Lo to her father’s birthday party, where the two were spotted singing, dancing and kissing the festive night away. Then there was the $100,000 diamond necklace Drizzy reportedly gifted the “My Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer just a few weeks ago. Now it’s all over for now.

Us Weekly reports Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has “died down a bit” because of scheduling conflicts. Drake is currently on the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour which wraps March 28, while Jennifer Lopez is living the LA/NY bi-coastal life.

