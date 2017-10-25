Drake Threw Himself A ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’ For His 31st Birthday Party, And A Bunch Of Stars Were There

#Drake
10.25.17 48 mins ago

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Yesterday marked the 31st year that Toronto’s son Drake has been walking this Earth, and the rapper celebrated his birthday in style… specifically, in 13-year-old style. Young Jewish men celebrate their bar mitzvah when they turn 13 years old, and since Drake’s age is now 13 backwards, he threw himself a “re-bar mitzvah.”

E! reports that Drake had dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Monday night, then made his way to the Poppy nightclub for a party that was also attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin, Lamar Odom, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSBAR MITZVAHDrake

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP