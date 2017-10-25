A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Yesterday marked the 31st year that Toronto’s son Drake has been walking this Earth, and the rapper celebrated his birthday in style… specifically, in 13-year-old style. Young Jewish men celebrate their bar mitzvah when they turn 13 years old, and since Drake’s age is now 13 backwards, he threw himself a “re-bar mitzvah.”

E! reports that Drake had dinner at Catch in Los Angeles on Monday night, then made his way to the Poppy nightclub for a party that was also attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland, Hailey Baldwin, Lamar Odom, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and others.