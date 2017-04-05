Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper’s Fan-Drafted Chicago Mayoral Bid Just Got An Endorsement From Drake

#Drake
04.05.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Chicagoans love Chance The Rapper, and for good reason. You’d be hard-pressed to find another major pop artist who has done as much for their community as Chance. Because of that some of his more ardent fans have recently started up a petition to get him to run for the office of Mayor of Chicago in 2019. Their “draft Chance” campaign just received a huge boost too, thanks from a co-sign from Drake.

Drizzy was hoping into his limo after a night out when he was caught by some TMZ cameras. Of all the questions they shouted his way as he entered the vehicle, the one he chose to respond to was about Chance. “You think Chance The Rapper will make a good Mayor of Chicago?” one of the paparazzi asked. “Yeah, I do,” Drake responded.

Chance himself caught wind of the news and took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

Chance’s supporters have set up a new website for their cause chano4mayor.com, along with a Twitter account, @chano4mayor2k19 dedicated to the goal of getting him elected as Mayor of Chicago in 2019. As they explained…

“Rahm Emanuel has been in office since 2011. In that time we’ve seen the closure of 50 public schools, the largest in history,” the website states. “The city shut down 6 of its 12 mental health clinics. The Department of Justice found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including but not limited to the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

What do you think? Is Chance the man to run Chicago in a couple of years?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERDrake

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 47 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP