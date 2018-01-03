8am A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:17am PST

All the signs are there, the breadcrumbs are being laid and it’s becoming inherently clear: Drake has some new music on the way. The always cryptic and ever-calculated 6 God is showing us in his own little way that he’s ready for a big 2018, and maybe even an album — not a mixtape, playlist or whatever else, an album — from one of rap’s titans of the day. He’s made a few guest appearances lately and clearly been back in the studio, and random Drake tracks are leaking and getting played in clubs now, so we should all expect that special episode of OVO Sound radio sometime soon, right?

The most covert, but probably most telling clue that Drake has new music on the way came by way of his Instagram account, as he let loose a spree of posts on Wednesday, increasing his presence online in a snap. It’s the complete opposite of the Future approach, as he deleted every post off his Instagram account this week, but Drake is known to sprinkle his social media posts with little hints of what he has in store. Whether it’s his famous friends like LeBron James and Odell Beckham posting lyrics of his songs months before they are released, or random posts with secret song titles as the captions, Drizzy lets us know before we really even realize it.

So, on the surface Drake’s 12 new posts definitely look like a guy just celebrating the New Year, captions like “Coastline” and “Plots that don’t twist,” signal something much more significant. Plus, there’s the “8am” caption, and if that means there’s a Drake song with a time and a location as the title, that’s more than enough reason to get excited for whatever he’s planning.

Oh yeah, and there’s pictures of Drake in a studio, so he’s definitely got something new on the way. And soon. Check out the most telling of Drake’s new posts below.