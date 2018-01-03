A Ton Of New Drake Songs Leaked Over The Holiday, Proving He’s Been Hard At Work All This Time

#Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
01.02.18

Getty Image

2018 is only two days old and already new Drake music is on the way. The Boy “premiered” a new song, apparently featuring rising star Trippie Redd, in a nightclub on New Year’s Day, and a clip is currently circulating social media previewing a few bars of the new single. Check out the clip below.

Apparently, the DJ at whatever party the clip was taken from deigned to provide snippets of two other Drake tracks, which can be heard in the clip below, both taken by the same user, who seems pretty excited about the prospect of new Drake music for the New Year.

These new tracks come on the heels of “Pistols,” a Latin-accented leak of an incomplete song that Drake is apparently working on that landed on Christmas Day.

While none of the new snippets seem to grant many fans’ wishes for “Rapping Drake‘s” return, they are an intriguing peek into what he’s been working on — or not. He’s been known to drastically change direction ahead of new album releases in the past, so a relapse into the super lyrical persona he recently displayed on Lil Wayne’s “Family Feud” freestyle could still be possible. Even if he continues to hover between singing and rapping, he’s still the best in the business, and clearly, he hasn’t let himself get out of practice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrake

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP