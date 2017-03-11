Getty Image

After a proliferation of rumors, Drake has finally announced the launch date of his new album More Life via an Instagram post.

On Friday, the rapper announced that he was close to finishing the album.

“I know it’s taken me a while, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life sh*t so I can give it to you as soon as possible,” he said in Germany while on his Boy Meets World Tour. “I hope you’re ready to enjoy some new music.” It seems that he came through with finishing the project.

More Life was originally announced back in October of 2016. At the time it was supposed to drop by end of year. That release got pushed back to early 2017, which was narrowed down to February. But that release has now been moved to March 18.

As for what to expect, Drizzy the project is more like a mixtape than an album. “It’s just an evolution of the mixtape,” he said in an interview on OVOSOUND Radio. “It was getting tough to be like, ‘I’m dropping a mixtape but it’s for sale on iTunes.’ It was like, ‘Oh, that’s your album.’ I didn’t want people to say this is my next album. Views was my album. This is something that, after Views, I was just inspired. I wanted to keep the music flowing.” Whatever that means, also expect it to feature The Weeknd, 21 Savage as well as members of the OVO crew — hey, Jennifer Lopez could be on it too.