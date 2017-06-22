Drake Refuses To Play Himself In His Moody New Single ‘Signs’

06.22.17

Even while he’s supposed to be taking some time off, Drake has remained a busy man. Whether it’s been the numerous concert cameos for artists like The Weeknd, Future, or Travis Scott — performing “Portland” from his latest album More Life in the city of Portland with La Flame was a baller move — picking up more Billboard awards than he could actually carry, dropping vocals for DJ Khaled, or preparing to host the NBA Awards, Drizzy has remained in the public eye one way or another.

Today, he’s returned in an official capacity to drop off some new music. Produced by his frequent collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s latest single “Signs” was created to soundtrack Louis Vuitton’s Paris fashion week show. The song is a moody, extended bout of self-reflection, where Drake insists that he “Can’t play myself.”

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The release of “Signs” is undoubtedly good news for fans of the 6 God. Drake has always remained prolific, and though it’s only been a few months since he dropped 21 new tracks of music, the thirst for more amongst his most fervent acolytes remains unquenchable. It’s one of the reason’s that he’s remained in Billboard’s Hot 100 singles charts for a jaw dropping eight consecutive years. You gotta imagine this latest bit of music will only help him extend that run too.

Listen to “Signs” above.

