Earl Sweatshirt Debuted His First New Song In Almost Two Years At Day N Night Fest

09.12.17 1 hour ago

Earl Sweatshirt debuted a moody new song at Day N Night Festival over the weekend, with a short clip surfacing online today. Check it out above.

The erstwhile Odd Future member confirmed that he is working on new material for a forthcoming album, but, much like the song from the clip above, not much else has been revealed — not even a working title. In the meantime, Earl has continued his Stay Inside radio show on Red Bull Music Academy Radio alongside producer/one-half-of-NxWorries, Knxwledge.

Earl was recently shouted out by rap legend Jay-Z as one of his songwriting influences, yet fans haven’t had very many recent examples of Earl’s lyrical prowess; his last album I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside, was released in 2015, and he’s been relatively quiet since.

Elsewhere, other Odd Future members have been flourishing. Tyler The Creator revealed the massive lineup for this year’s super-inclusive Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival — which will include a set from Earl — and created an animated series on Cartoon Network, Syd is gearing up for her first solo national tour (which includes a pair of sets at Flog Gnaw), complete with a promotional EP, Always Never Home, and Frank Ocean has been demolishing performances while promoting his most recent, critically-acclaimed release, Blonde.

Around The Web

TAGSCamp Flog Gnawearl sweatshirtodd futureOFWGKTA

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 8 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP