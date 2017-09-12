Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earl Sweatshirt debuted a moody new song at Day N Night Festival over the weekend, with a short clip surfacing online today. Check it out above.

The erstwhile Odd Future member confirmed that he is working on new material for a forthcoming album, but, much like the song from the clip above, not much else has been revealed — not even a working title. In the meantime, Earl has continued his Stay Inside radio show on Red Bull Music Academy Radio alongside producer/one-half-of-NxWorries, Knxwledge.

Earl was recently shouted out by rap legend Jay-Z as one of his songwriting influences, yet fans haven’t had very many recent examples of Earl’s lyrical prowess; his last album I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside, was released in 2015, and he’s been relatively quiet since.

Elsewhere, other Odd Future members have been flourishing. Tyler The Creator revealed the massive lineup for this year’s super-inclusive Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival — which will include a set from Earl — and created an animated series on Cartoon Network, Syd is gearing up for her first solo national tour (which includes a pair of sets at Flog Gnaw), complete with a promotional EP, Always Never Home, and Frank Ocean has been demolishing performances while promoting his most recent, critically-acclaimed release, Blonde.