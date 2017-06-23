The Internet Went Wild With Opinions About Eminem’s Beard

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

In terms of some of the wilder things Eminem has done throughout his career, you’d think growing out some facial hair would rate pretty low on the list. I mean, this is a guy who once wrote a whole song about killing his wife and disposing her dead body with his daughter. And who among us could ever forget that weird feud with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. Based on the reaction from social media however, you would be wrong.

Folks couldn’t believe that Em, after all these years, would finally decide to grow out the hair on his face. The dude just popped up at the premiere of an upcoming HBO documentary series about the relationship between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine called The Defiant Ones, and casually debuted his new look like it was nothing. Let me tell you, it was not nothing to all the Stans out there.

Some people took it as a sign that whatever album he’s going to put out next is going to be a surefire masterpiece.

Eminem has a fucking beard he musta really been in his cave cookin up the dopest rhymes for months — thai 🅴 (@TShakW) June 23, 2017

Others simply wanted to clown the ever-loving hell out of him.

when u see Eminem's new beard …and all you can think about is how @MariahCarey's beard in the "Obsessed" video looks better 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2RMZRJkvSp — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) June 23, 2017

tfw you've finally heard THE JOSHUA TREE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/DdTGOdx6TG — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) June 23, 2017

My face when I saw Eminem's beard for the first time……😱😮😂 pic.twitter.com/y7Ynhj4y2H — ♡ Sнα∂у Scαяℓєтт ♡ (@angry_blonde313) June 23, 2017

I thought eminem with a beard was Justin Timberlake at first glance 😂 pic.twitter.com/BGsXScJvQt — Twon Lennon (@WTFisTwonJ) June 23, 2017

Eminem with a beard proper looks like Niko from gta 4 pic.twitter.com/vitidhZdru — Christina Zandes (@ChristinaZandes) June 23, 2017

Eminem with a beard 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qol2xgBxRw — Francisco (@214Francisco) June 23, 2017

One person noted that Em called this shot all the way back in 2002.

I personally love the beard-truthers out there.