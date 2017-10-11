The World Is Standing Up And Sending Fire Emojis To Eminem For His Diss-Filled Donald Trump Freestyle

#Donald Trump #Eminem
10.10.17 49 mins ago

Eminem just laid down a ridiculous fire freestyle at BET’s 2017 Hip Hop Awards. The verses burnt so brightly hey could even give Donald Trump a darker tan from thousands of miles away as Em repeatedly slammed into the president for pretty much existing. In a dark parking garage, hood up, Marshall Mathers paced angrily, but with purpose, calling out every possible hypocrisy made by Trump. In other words, it was a long cypher, clocking in at almost five minutes long.

“Same ish he slandered and tortured Hillary for, he gets in office and does it more,” Em growled as the veins in his neck bulged.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f*ck you.”

Now you can only imagine Donald Trump figuring out a way for Mike Pence to attend the next Eminem concert, just to have him walk out immediately. Anyway, Twitter is going nuts over the freestyle, which will go down as one of the most legendary performances of Em’s great career.

But then, Slim “has Donald Trump’s vote.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Eminem
TAGSdonald trumpEminem

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP