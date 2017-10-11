Eminem just laid down a ridiculous fire freestyle at BET’s 2017 Hip Hop Awards. The verses burnt so brightly hey could even give Donald Trump a darker tan from thousands of miles away as Em repeatedly slammed into the president for pretty much existing. In a dark parking garage, hood up, Marshall Mathers paced angrily, but with purpose, calling out every possible hypocrisy made by Trump. In other words, it was a long cypher, clocking in at almost five minutes long.

“Same ish he slandered and tortured Hillary for, he gets in office and does it more,” Em growled as the veins in his neck bulged.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: f*ck you.”

Now you can only imagine Donald Trump figuring out a way for Mike Pence to attend the next Eminem concert, just to have him walk out immediately. Anyway, Twitter is going nuts over the freestyle, which will go down as one of the most legendary performances of Em’s great career.

But then, Slim “has Donald Trump’s vote.”

From the archives for the win! #45 gonna hate this clip praising Eminem! pic.twitter.com/HZEYBsRNSq — Resist Programming‼️ (@RzstProgramming) October 11, 2017