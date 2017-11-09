Future Compares Himself To Kanye West On The New, Melancholy Ty Dolla Collaboration ‘Darkside’

11.09.17

Bright: The Album is one of the more interesting musical projects we’ve seen in a minute. The soundtrack to the new Netflix film is filled out with an array of unexpected musical collaborations, including a track put together by Neil Young and DRAM, which I personally can wait to wrap my head around. Amongst the standout selections from the record is a piece titled “Darkside” worked up by Future and Ty Dolla Sign, with an assist from Kiiara.

The song itself is melancholic in tone and feel. Kiiara provides a tender vocal hook that introduces the track and Future plainly goes off. In his verse, the Atlanta super-trapper goes so far as to refer to himself as the next coming of Kanye West. “Watch for the throne, I’m like Yeezus / They trying to clone me, thinking I don’t see ’em / They take subliminal shots thinkin’ we don’t hear ’em / I’m one-of-a-kind, that’s how I’m gon’ kill ’em.”

In addition to Future and Ty Dolla Sign as well as Neil Young and DRAM, Bright: The Album also features collaboration between Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert, and a song cooked up by ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. Check out the full tracklist below and listen to the new song “Darkside” above.

1. Logic & Rag’n’bone Man – “Broken People”
2. Bastille – “World Gone Mad”
3. Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors, and Bebe Rexha – “Home”
4. Camila Cabello and Grey – “Crown”
5. Ty Dolla Sign and Future – “Darkside” ft. Kiiara
6. Migos and Marshmello – “Danger”
7. Meek Mill, YG, and Snoop Dogg – “That’s My N****”
8. Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert – “Smoke My Dope”
9. ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello – “FTW (F*ck The World)”
10. Portugal. The Man – “Cheer Up”
11. Alt-J – “Hares On The Mountain”
12. D.R.A.M. and Neil Young – “Campfire”
13. Sam Hunt – “This Land Is Your Land”

