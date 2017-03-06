Getty Image

Talk about sensational. Future made music history over the weekend when his most recent album HNDRXX replaced his other album Future at the top of the Billboard Top 200. He became the first artist in the over-60 year history of Billboard to achieve back-to-back No. 1 debuts in successive weeks. What’s more, he’s also the first artist since Simon & Garfunkel to succeed himself at the top of the charts. The folk duo accomplished the feat back in 1968 when their album Bookends dethroned the Graduate soundtrack.

According to Billboard. HNDRXX managed to sell 121,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on March. His other album Future slid down the charts, but never very far claiming the No. 2 spot with 64,000 equivalent album units. Future is the first artist since Prince to log albums in both the top spot and the runner-up position. The “Purple One” achieved that feat following his death last year. Before that, Nelly was the last figure who achieved a similar distinction with his albums Suit and Sweat in 2004.

It’s an impressive feat to be sure, further solidifying Future’s place as one of the most dynamic and influential rappers in the game. Future and HNDRXX are his fourth and fifth No. 1 albums respectively. That being said, I wouldn’t expect him to hold down the top spot for very long with Ed Sheeran looking to score big numbers with his just released album ÷.