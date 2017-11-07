Reebok

In spring of this year, Future introduced the Zoku Runner, his second collaboration with Reebok, finally bringing knitwear to the brand’s line of footwear offerings. Now, Future and Reebok are expanding on that foundation with the Furykaze, a — ahem — futuristic mashup of the Instapump Fury and Kamikaze II which takes its inspiration from an unexpected source.

The shape of the shoe is inspired by the scorpion, Future’s astrological sign is Scorpio, with the texture of the suede upper evoking the hair on a scorpion’s tail, claws, and legs, and molded vamps emulating the shape of the segmented outer carapace of the armored arachnid. The heel collar mimics the flexibility of a scorpion’s tail, folding down easily for ease of wear.

11-11 @reebokclassics A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The Furykaze takes multiple design elements from the Instapump Fury, including the pump itself split tooling sole, Graphlite shank, tonal midsole, and gum outsole, while homages to the Kamikaze make their way into the shoe’s mid-cut and the zig-zag design of the pump bladder. Future’s own Freebandz branding blesses the suede loop at the heel and the wordmark on the metal lace tips. The Furykaze will release in a sandstone colorway, again reminiscent of the desert predator that gives the shoe its muse.

Future is part of an ever-growing roster of artists working with Reebok that includes Gucci Mane, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty, and even Amber Rose.

The Furykaze will be on sale for $250 on November 11, 2017, at Reebok.com and select Reebok retailers worldwide. Check out more pictures below.