



Getty Image

Young Thug and Future came out of nowhere to drop a surprise joint project last night, and today they’re the talk of hip-hop. From fans to fellow artists and athletes, almost everyone has an opinion on Super Slimey, which for months reigned as one of the most anticipated joint projects still in the can. Young Scooter recently announced that his Street Lottery 4 project would have the two featured for it’s entirety which was exciting, but Super Slimey is the real deal: just the two going at it for 12 tracks — and one dope Offset feature.

One of the coolest things surrounding the album is the Apple description: “Two of Atlanta’s most innovative MCs attempt to out-rap each other.” That’s a clearcut premise for any classic album, and proof that “outrap” isn’t some outdated ’90’s concept.

Future and Young Thug are two of the biggest genre-bending artists out, but they didn’t want anyone to get it twisted. This isn’t just a vocal duet album, this is about embodying the spirit of hip-hop as healthy competition — even in it’s new form. Whereas Future’s previous joint collab blockbuster What A Time To Be Alive felt like a two-man, “we both won already” flex fest between he and Drake, Thug and Future both went at it on Super Slimey, trying to see who was really the king of the syrup-soaked, masterfully melodic soundscape they’ve had a hand in pioneering.

A lot people have strong opinions about who got who. Some people enjoyed the project for the collective greatness on display — others didn’t so much. No matter the opinion, it’s got people talking. Here’s what some of them had to say:

We gone discuss Future washing Thug on this new tape at some point today… — AC Targaryen (@TrillestAC) October 20, 2017

Future after carrying thugger on that tape pic.twitter.com/cjkTS2Ap0X — Ben Simmons 2.0 (@BBB_4_Lyfe) October 20, 2017

Always amazed that no matter how much money Future has, he can still sound like he’s fresh out the Kirkwood trenches 😯 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) October 20, 2017

Future a different kind of rich bro said “I’m tryna pop a wheelie in the Lamborghini” & I don’t have enough money to say u can’t do that — $C MUD (@Young_Muddd) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/pwaIker10/status/921404079984861184

This Thugga and Future project is the best I heard allllll year!!! — Cash (@CashNastyGaming) October 20, 2017

https://twitter.com/ETrillly/status/921370725625319424

Young Thug transforming into Pavarotti before our eyes — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 20, 2017

It’s crazy… I didn’t get past the 2nd song… I’m just sitting in this line at In – N – Out reflecting… thank you Thugger Hendrix. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 20, 2017