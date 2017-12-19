G-Eazy And Cardi B’s Raunchy ‘No Limit’ Remix Video Features New Guests And Lots Of Booty

12.19.17

G-Eazy skips straight to the jam-packed, all-star remix of “No Limit” for the no. 1 hit’s music video, now featuring Juicy J, French Montana, and Belly. Cardi B‘s raunchy verse and ASAP Rocky’s hook remain intact, making the remixed version of the single a return to the posse cuts of old.

The video itself is an energetic, strip-club-themed party clip, complete with booty-shaking dancers and Cardi B (who once danced for dollars herself) rolling around naked on a bed of bills — simple, straightforward, effective. The new guest verses add more money talk, more stunt-related punchlines, and more opportunities for gyration. It’s an especially strong look for relative newcomer and rising star Belly, whose Mumble Rap was a sadly-overlooked gem earlier this year.

The Master P-referencing “No Limit” comes from G-Eazy’s latest double album release, The Beautiful & Damned, which competed with a plethora of projects from the likes of Eminem, Jeezy, NERD, and Brockhampton for listeners’ ears this past Friday. G-Eazy more than held his own, with Uproxx’s Corbin Reiff comparing it favorably to Eminem’s Revival, which has seen a disappointing response from both critics and fans. Maybe a few more uptempo jaunts like “No Limit” could have helped Em make his case, but for now, it appears G-Eazy reigns supreme.

