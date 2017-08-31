Cardi B Is On G-Eazy’s New Single, ‘No Limit,’ And It’s Actually Kinda Fire

08.31.17 46 mins ago

Bay Area party rapper G-Eazy surprised fans at his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop at the Blue Nile in New Orleans with a guest appearance from rap’s favorite, fast-talking Dominican dynamo, Cardi B, and the reveal of their new collaboration, “No Limit.” An aptly-titled, fast-paced, Master P-esque trunk rattler, “No Limit” will appear on G-Eazy’s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned. Eazy also turned up with Cardi as she broke out her inescapable club destroyer, “Bodak Yellow.”

The contrast is stunning; despite an appearance on Cousin Stizz’ One Night Only earlier this year, G-Eazy has had a relatively quiet 2017 in comparison to Cardi, whose “Bodak Yellow” is popping up everywhere from sixth grade classrooms to Latin American countries via its Spanish-language remix. It was even covered by SZA in Toronto, which prompted Drake to spontaneously join her for a sing-along.

G-Eazy also brought out pop star Halsey for some provocative PDA, and performed “My, Myself & I” with Halsey filling in for Bebe Rexha. “I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time,” he said. “I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She’s one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that’s pretty phenomenal. ‘Him & I’ is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It’s a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I’m excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she’s a great performer.”

The Beautiful & Damned is due out this fall.

