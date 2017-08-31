🔥 Cardi B (@iamcardib) & @G_Eazy performing NO LIMIT, their new song dropping later this week, at #DiveBarTour in New Orleans. Fire collab 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTzYf4Vls3 — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017

Bay Area party rapper G-Eazy surprised fans at his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop at the Blue Nile in New Orleans with a guest appearance from rap’s favorite, fast-talking Dominican dynamo, Cardi B, and the reveal of their new collaboration, “No Limit.” An aptly-titled, fast-paced, Master P-esque trunk rattler, “No Limit” will appear on G-Eazy’s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned. Eazy also turned up with Cardi as she broke out her inescapable club destroyer, “Bodak Yellow.”

The contrast is stunning; despite an appearance on Cousin Stizz’ One Night Only earlier this year, G-Eazy has had a relatively quiet 2017 in comparison to Cardi, whose “Bodak Yellow” is popping up everywhere from sixth grade classrooms to Latin American countries via its Spanish-language remix. It was even covered by SZA in Toronto, which prompted Drake to spontaneously join her for a sing-along.

😘 @halsey and @g_eazy kissed, full makeout, after debuting HIM & I at #DiveBarTour. Then G said, "Give it up for Halsey. That's my boo!" pic.twitter.com/5WYeAET6Pm — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 31, 2017

G-Eazy also brought out pop star Halsey for some provocative PDA, and performed “My, Myself & I” with Halsey filling in for Bebe Rexha. “I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time,” he said. “I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She’s one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that’s pretty phenomenal. ‘Him & I’ is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It’s a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I’m excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she’s a great performer.”

The Beautiful & Damned is due out this fall.