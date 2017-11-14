The Gaslamp Killer Is Suing His Rape Accusers For Defamation

Getty Image

According to TMZ, The Gaslamp Killer is now suing the women accusing him of raping them in a hotel in 2013.

Last month, the alternative hip-hop producer/DJ — aka William Bensussen — was accused of rape by a woman via Twitter. The woman, Chelsea Tadros, accused the producer of drugging and raping herself and her friend, RaeAn Medina, in 2013 at The Standard Hotel in Los Angeles. While Bensussen admitted to having sex with the two women, he has maintained that the encounter was consensual and that he has witnesses who attest to this. He was also supported by one-time collaborator and fellow producer Flying Lotus, who received so much backlash that he later rescinded his support and apologized for his comments that appeared to defend Bensussen.

In the meantime, The Gaslamp Killer’s record label Brainfeeder and the LA event promoter Low End Theory both cut ties with the producer, who filed suit for defamation against both of the women involved and one’s boyfriend for spreading the story via social media. Bensussen is suing all three for $5 million in damages. He continues to contend that the sexual encounter was consensual, that the witnesses — his housemates, named in the suit as “Christopher S.” and “Peter R.” — saw him buy drinks for the women without tampering with them, and that the women initiated the encounter by propositioning him.