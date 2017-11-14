The Gaslamp Killer Is Suing His Rape Accusers For Defamation

Hip-Hop Editor
11.13.17

Getty Image

According to TMZ, The Gaslamp Killer is now suing the women accusing him of raping them in a hotel in 2013.

Last month, the alternative hip-hop producer/DJ — aka William Bensussen — was accused of rape by a woman via Twitter. The woman, Chelsea Tadros, accused the producer of drugging and raping herself and her friend, RaeAn Medina, in 2013 at The Standard Hotel in Los Angeles. While Bensussen admitted to having sex with the two women, he has maintained that the encounter was consensual and that he has witnesses who attest to this. He was also supported by one-time collaborator and fellow producer Flying Lotus, who received so much backlash that he later rescinded his support and apologized for his comments that appeared to defend Bensussen.

In the meantime, The Gaslamp Killer’s record label Brainfeeder and the LA event promoter Low End Theory both cut ties with the producer, who filed suit for defamation against both of the women involved and one’s boyfriend for spreading the story via social media. Bensussen is suing all three for $5 million in damages. He continues to contend that the sexual encounter was consensual, that the witnesses — his housemates, named in the suit as “Christopher S.” and “Peter R.” — saw him buy drinks for the women without tampering with them, and that the women initiated the encounter by propositioning him.

Around The Web

TAGSBrainfeederFlying LotusThe Gaslamp Killer

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP