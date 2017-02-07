Getty Image

The origins of hip-hop and rap are as do-it-yourself as can be: DJs at block parties in the Bronx began mixing music and isolating their favorite percussion breaks from popular music and creating their own unique blends of music from what was already out there. From there, the genre has fallen into decades of artists sampling, looping, and generally reusing music, putting their own twist on it and making something new. Hip-hop has always been resourceful and enterprising, making the most of very little and turning it into one of the most popular genres of music and cultures in the world.

As rap has come into the new millennium, the genre has always seemed to be on the forefront of new technology. While Metallica was suing Napster, rappers and rap fans seemed to be embracing the platform, sharing rare songs, passing around new favorites and much like the DJs in the Bronx, making the best uses of the tools available to further evolve the genre. When record sales stagnated, rappers began uploading free music onto the internet, choosing to raise their profile in the short term and cash in commercially in the long term.

Rappers of the 2000s began making popular songs their own, giving it their own twist and making something new. When that grew stale, they began producing mixtapes like they were albums, freed from the shackles of sampling laws and label interference, again proving resourceful and adaptable to new trends within the industry. Rappers supplemented the sunk costs that come with giving away album-quality music for free by increasing their touring and merch sales. Innovation abounded.