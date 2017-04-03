Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first season of the Netflix series Stranger Things was a wild, twisted, tale that focused on the friendship between three childhood friends in Hawkins, Indiana who discover a girl they name Eleven that has incredible supernatural powers that she uses to destroy a monster from a place they refer to as the “Upside Down.” Of course, with a story with so many different people involved will naturally have a multitude of different perspectives. Like, what if the story wasn’t about the kids at all. What if it was actually about Jim Hopper, the town’s Chief of Police?

Rapper Anthony Petix must have obviously wondered about that as well, because over the weekend he dropped a fire rap telling the near-entire story of the first season of the series from Hopper’s perspective. Starting out with, “his usual breakfast, a beer and a cig,” the rhyme track’s the character’s narrative arc with lyrical precision as he beats up a phony coroner looking for clues and brings Will Byers back to life at the very end.

This apparently isn’t the first time that Petix has put together narrative tales about. He’s got a whole series of them posted up to YouTube. Besides this one, the one about Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore is worth your time, as well as Bill Haverchuck from Freaks and Geeks.

Check out the hilarious video, “Hopper – A Rap Story,” above.