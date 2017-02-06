Instagram

Lil Wayne may have absolutely no idea who Kodak Black is, but Hurricane Chris does. Oh, sure you remember Hurricane Chris. He’s the Louisiana rapper who enjoyed moderate success in the mid-2000s with tracks like “Aye Bay Bay” and “Halle Berry.” Yeah, that guy. Well, he’s back. Not with new music, but with threats. So fun!

It appears that Hurricane Chris isn’t happy with Kodak Black talking sh*t about Lil Wayne. If you’ll recall, Kodak Black challenged Tunechi to a boxing match for the title of “Best Rapper Alive.” It didn’t make sense then, and it doesn’t make sense now. You cannot literally fight someone for a title like that. WTF? Whatever. Anyway, Kodak’s still butthurt his idol couldn’t pick him out of a lineup. Wayne is currently busy with that Young Money reunion and his court battle with Birdman so he can’t just drop everything to fight Kodak. But Hurricane Chris? Oh, ya boy got time today, cuz!