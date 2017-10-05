Getty Image

According to TMZ, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is being sued by American Express for being $300,000 behind on her statement. Per the court docs TMZ references in their report, the “Fancy” star has a preset limit of $250,000, which means she’s maxed out and then some.

Since Iggy isn’t getting any more singles to promote her upcoming album, Digital Distortion, which doesn’t even have a release date as yet, this is just the latest in a long run of bad news for the Australian pop rapper who was all over the radio just three years. In the time since, she’s been berated online over accusations of cultural misappropriation and disrespect, had her tour canceled after the online backlash, gotten engaged to and broken up with NBA guard Nick Young, and had the follow-up to her 2014 debut full length, The New Classic, pushed back more than a few times after singles like “Team” and “Mo’ Bounce” failed to achieve the same level of multimedia saturation of “Fancy,” while the music video for her collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta, “Switch,” was leaked and canceled in response.

About the only thing that’s gone right for her since The New Classic is signing a modeling contract with Wilhelmina, which has kept her visisble, but clearly isn’t bringing the same level of bank that a tour would generate.

If Digital DIstortion ever does receive a release date, fans can look forward to seeing Iggy patch things up with longtime nemesis Azealia Banks, which could be a plus in terms of generating interest for the new project. The two former rising stars of rap could certainly both use a little image rehabilitation if they want to make their hip-hop comebacks.