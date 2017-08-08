Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a promising first season that ended with a strong finish, HBO and Issa Rae’s hilarious relationship comedy Insecure was renewed for a second season, and now, fans of Issa, Molly, and Lawrence’s goofy misadventures in LA dating can look forward to even more relatable tales of awkward romance with the announcement that HBO has renewed the series for a third season, before the second has even finished airing.

The show, following a fictionalized version of Issa Rae herself as she navigates the tricky modern day social mores of dating in the era in of Tinder, has become a social media favorite, trending on Twitter on Sunday when new episodes air. It also brought us the hilarious phrase, “Maybe your p*ssy is broken,” as an explanation for why Molly just can’t seem to keep a man, along with the heartbreak anthem inspired by the phrase, “Broken P*ssy.”

Keen-eared music fans will also recognize new tracks from the likes of Dreezy, Cardi B, SZA, Miguel, Thundercat, Anderson Paak, and Kari Faux playing in the background of scenes filmed on-location in various Los Angeles hotspots and hood hangouts. Writer-director-star-creator Issa Rae also drops bars in a running gag mirror scene that finds her flaming foes in her own imagination with battle-ready rhymes that she’s too nervous to spit aloud.

Check out a clip of the above mentioned ode to malfunctioning extremities and watch Insecure Sundays on HBO.