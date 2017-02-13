CBS

Beyonce’s pregnancy reveal earlier this month shocked the world, and went on to become the most popular Instagram photo ever. No big deal right? Well, Bey topped that little tidbit of history with her incredible performance at the Grammys on Sunday night. Beyonce wasn’t going to let a little thing like being pregnant with twins stop her from destroying another stage, especially the Grammy stage.

After being introduced by her mother Tina Knowles, Bey absoultely ripped down the stage with a mix of performance, vocals, amazing choreography and set pieces that took full advantage of the massive Grammy stage and television audience. It was quite the accomplishment, all while carrying two entire human beings inside her growing stomach, and she even took the time to terrify every single Beyonce fan on earth with a gravity-defying chair. So yeah, it was just another day at the office for Beyonce, naturally.

Obviously, like all things Beyonce, the #BeyHive rallied up and celebrated the Queen’s latest slay, wig-snatch and overall win upping her winning streak to roughly infinity. Even Jay Z may have shed a few tears because nobody is immune to a little BeyonSlay.