4:44 is being hailed as a powerful return to form for Jay-Z, but there are also people who aren’t thrilled with some of the just-released record’s lyrical content. Specifically, some folks think that album standout “The Story Of O.J.” is anti-semitic, based on the lyric:

“You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit.

You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.”

Others would argue, however, that Jay-Z’s reference to Jewish people wasn’t made out of any sort of disdain, but from a place of reverence. That’s what Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary, who most notably works with U2 and Madonna, thinks, at least. He recently posted a photo of himself with Jay-Z on Instagram, and used the caption to respond to the allegations of antisemitism, writing:

“If you read the lyrics out of context I can understand why people are jumping to that conclusion. But if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point.”

Oseary goes on to cite African American stereotypes throughout the song as an example, and says that while the “rich jew” and the “business jew” is “is a stereotype which has been repeatedly used with the wrong sentiment, meant only to harm the Jewish people,” he asserts that’s not what’s happening on “The Story Of O.J.”:

“Jewish people do NOT ‘own all the property in America.’ Jay knows this. But he’s attempting to use the Jewish people in an exaggerated way to showcase a community of people that are thought to have made wise business decisions. As an example of what is possible and achievable. […] In my opinion, Jay is giving the Jewish community a compliment. ‘Financial freedom,’ he mentions as being his ONLY hope. If you had to pick a community as an example of making wise financial decisions achieving financial freedom who would you choose? I’m not offended by these lyrics. I hear them the way he intended them to be heard: giving ‘credit’ to a community that supposedly understands what it means to have ‘credit.’ I’m good with that.”

Here’s Oseary’s full post:

Jay-Z has a history with Judaism in his career: For example, he appeared on Rick Ross’ 2012 mixtape The Black Bar Mitzvah, and appeared alongside Russell Simmons in a 2008 ad speaking out against racism and antisemitism:

