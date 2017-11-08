In the last couple days, the amount of support that Meek Mill has received following his questionable new prison sentence has been huge. But still, perhaps no one of such clout has spoken out as noticeably as Jay-Z. First, it was simply a statement across social media, and now, he’s incorporating his thoughts into his live performance.

As Spin reports, last night’s show in Dallas (which may or may not have been well-attended) saw Jay-Z pause the performance and speak out about Meek Mill, saying the following:

I gotta say something about a young man by the name of Meek Mill. He caught a charge when he was, like, 19. He’s 30 now. He’s been on probation for 11 years. F*cking 11 years. Probation for 11 years. Judge gave him two to four years because he got arrested for being on a bike and popping a f*cking wheelie.

This is all in line with what Jay-Z previously said, when he called the sentence “unjust and heavy-handed.” With the news coming out that puts the judge in the case in question, this is an issue that isn’t going away and is shining a light on how the American justice system often works against people who committed crimes even decades earlier. The hope is that this wave of criticism can help find Meek Mill the justice he deserves.

Check out the video of Jay-Z’s speech at the top.