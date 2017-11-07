Jay-Z Calls Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence ‘Unjust And Heavy Handed’

Getty Image

The news that Meek Mill was headed back to prison seemingly came out of nowhere, as it was suddenly announced that the 30-year-old rapper was sentenced to a 2-4 year prison sentence for violating his parole. To many, the sentence seemed stiff, especially considering the violation came as a result of two arrests for crimes that he was eventually acquitted for, and the parole was for a crime that occurred almost a decade ago. Still, with Meek’s previous violations he was handed a lengthy sentence this time around and off he went to jail.

Well, one big name supporter of Meek came forward to admonish the sentence and speak up in defense of his friend and colleague: Jay-Z. “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed,” Jay said on his seldom-used Facebook account. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Meek is, of course, a member of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, but clearly with those strong words their bond is bigger than just a business relationship. Check out Jay’s statement below.