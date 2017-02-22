I’m not sure if Jay Z ghostwrites for rappers, singers and bunnies anymore, but the price to get S Dot Carter to make your sh*t tighter just went all the way up. The man “with the hand that don’t write” was nominated for entry into the 2017 class for the Songwriters Hall of Fame late last year, and now he’s officially been inducted. This makes your boy Hov the very first rapper to receive a nomination. Between this and Tupac’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, whoever thought hip-hop would take it this far?
Per the organization, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is “dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world.” And what better emcee than Jay Z, who literally has a lyric for every conceivable scenario in life. Even uninspired lyrics like “Jigga Man Volume 3, I’m back looking like me” or “Bounce up like roundball” have their place and time.
The 47-year-old millionaire mogul became eligible for entry this year as 2016 also marks 20 years since Jay dropped his classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Since its release, Jay Z has ascended from local Brooklyn rhymer to being lauded as the greatest rapper of all-time, permanently etching his face on hip-hop’s proverbial Mount Rushmore. All this while also building a billion-dollar empire to serve as a lasting blueprint for upcoming rappers.
Voters had until December 16 of last year to decide whether Jay Z was worthy enough for induction, and today they did just that. Now, the hip-hop artist is the first rapper to be included in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Watch Nile Rodgers speak on why it took so long for his induction below.
i got a lot of feelings about this,
1- being thats whats up for Hov, cant wait to hear the braggadocios raps about being 1 of 1 yet again
2- thats bullshit that he’s the 1st rapper to receive a nomination. GTFOH with that “hall of fame” its invalid if Hov is the 1st person theyve extended a nomination to. it has no credibility. rap been around for how long? the only way this makes sense is if they do one nomination every 20yrs or something. 2017 is the 1st time they want to let a rapper in the building? GTFOH
ima go look at who is even in this so called “hall of fame”
jon bon jovi in 09 ?
toby keith in 2015 ?
but Hov the 1st rapper ever in 2017?
they need a whole new category in there.