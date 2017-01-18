Is Your Food Fake?

Jerry Rice Wearing A Popeyes Chicken Helmet In A New Commercial Obviously Isn’t Going Over Well

01.18.17 12 mins ago

YouTube

Jerry Rice broke the hearts of Black Twitter last year when he came out as an “All Lives Matter” guy in his criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem. The legendary 49er later changed his tune and apologized for the tweet while also supporting Kaep for “bringing awareness for injustice.” And now Rice is digging a hole for himself again.

The Hall of Famer is getting all sorts of heat for a Popeyes commercial entitled, “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice.” In the ludicrous ad, Rice wears the “Taste Mask,” a football helmet with a spinning fried chicken attached for “360 degrees of pure wing rotation for handsfree wing eating.” My goodness.

TAGSJERRY RICEpopeyes

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP