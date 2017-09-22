Jhene Aiko Returns With A Surprise New Album ‘Trip’

iTunes

In the three years since Jhene Aiko’s last solo-album Souled Out, many things have changed in her life. Her personal life has become tabloid fodder after a divorce and subsequent public relationship with Big Sean. She’s propelled herself onto pop radio both with her own breakthrough hits and guest spots on massive hits like Omarion’s “Post To Be.” She depicted her journey from indie darling to pop star in the short film “Trip,” and now she’s following that up with a new, surprise album with the same name.

Jhene delivers a staggering 21 tracks for her new album, featuring big names like Swae Lee, Brandy and of course her boyfriend Big Sean along with west coast legend Kurupt. The entire rollout is a surprise, as Jhene has been mostly quiet besides a few features and the stellar TWENTY88 EP with Sean last year, and the short film and album all arrive without warning.

What’s next for her is anybody’s guess, but with three years since her last meaningful solo release, a tour is likely, maybe next to Big Sean but it’s clear Jhene is ready to get back into the game and with 21 new songs in her arsenal she’s got plenty to perform.

Stream Jhene Aiko’s new album Trip via Apple Music below and purchase on iTunes here.