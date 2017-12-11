‘Family Guy’ Pokes Fun At Kanye West’s Ego By Turning Him Into A Talking ‘Kanye Cane’

#Family Guy #Kanye West #Christmas
12.11.17 7 mins ago

It’s been a long year without Kanye West, but now, Family Guy is bringing some Yeezy-themed joy to our hearts just in time for the holidays. The show aired its Christmas special last night, and in the episode was a quick Kanye-jabbing gag, in which he’s portrayed as a series of hubristic candy canes.

As the Griffin family decorates the house for Christmas, Meg puts the “Kanye canes” in the family’s stockings. As she pulls each one out and drops them in, each stutter shade-wearing one drops a quick Kanye-ism, like, “You know, it’s just like, you know, music, and fashion, all that! You know I can’t be stopped,” “Whatever I do, you know, I just want to be the best, because the best is never enough,” and “Mark Zuckerberg promised he’d give me fifty million dollars, fam, but then, he welshed and I’m penniless!”

If you recognize the voice of Kanye, that’s because it was provided by Jay Pharoah, who has trotted out that impersonation of his many times.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and Kanye actually have a bit of a history, by the way: They were guests on the same episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2008, and two years later, Kanye appeared on an episode of MacFarlane’s The Cleveland Show as MC Kenny West, a rapper who is very much based on the real Kanye. He even gets in a freestyle rap battle against Cleveland Brown, Jr.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Family Guy#Kanye West#Christmas
TAGSChristmasFAMILY GUYJAY PHAROAHKanye West

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 3 hours ago
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 7 hours ago 16 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP