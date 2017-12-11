Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been a long year without Kanye West, but now, Family Guy is bringing some Yeezy-themed joy to our hearts just in time for the holidays. The show aired its Christmas special last night, and in the episode was a quick Kanye-jabbing gag, in which he’s portrayed as a series of hubristic candy canes.

As the Griffin family decorates the house for Christmas, Meg puts the “Kanye canes” in the family’s stockings. As she pulls each one out and drops them in, each stutter shade-wearing one drops a quick Kanye-ism, like, “You know, it’s just like, you know, music, and fashion, all that! You know I can’t be stopped,” “Whatever I do, you know, I just want to be the best, because the best is never enough,” and “Mark Zuckerberg promised he’d give me fifty million dollars, fam, but then, he welshed and I’m penniless!”

If you recognize the voice of Kanye, that’s because it was provided by Jay Pharoah, who has trotted out that impersonation of his many times.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and Kanye actually have a bit of a history, by the way: They were guests on the same episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien in 2008, and two years later, Kanye appeared on an episode of MacFarlane’s The Cleveland Show as MC Kenny West, a rapper who is very much based on the real Kanye. He even gets in a freestyle rap battle against Cleveland Brown, Jr.