Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/B2Y7OM1uEy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 22, 2016

After serving as editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia for 28 years, Franca Sozzani died earlier this morning at the age of 66. Only a few years ago, she met with the now-blonde Kanye West at the 2013 Dream For Future Africa Foundation event in Beverly Hills, California to discuss a new project “about Africa, art and music,” telling E! News that she doesn’t view Kanye as just a musician: “He’s more than music. He’s not only about music.” Unfortunately, Sozzani’s passing likely means we’ll never get a chance to see the result of this collaboration, which she had originally said was slated for sometime in 2014.

After hearing the news, Kanye took to Twitter to honor his late friend, posting a black and white picture of the editor and writing: “Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed.”