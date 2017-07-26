Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Reportedly Three Months Pregnant

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
07.26.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate is further along than previously thought. Although it was reported that the tabloid-favorite couple had hired a surrogate in late June, a new report from US Weekly puts the surrogate at three months pregnant, meaning the third West child should be seeing the world (and vice versa) early 2018.

The couple, who met on the set of Kanye’s comedy TV pilot, Alligator Boots, and were rumored to be divorcing earlier this year, were forced to use a surrogate to expand their family due to an issue with Kim’s uterine wall that would potentially become life threatening if she were to become pregnant again herself.

While the original TMZ report that the couple had hired a surrogate hit in late June, it was entirely possible that they had actually already hired the surrogate and begun the process by the time TMZ was able to corroborate the story before printing it, leading to the slightly accelerated timeline. TMZ reported that the surrogate will be paid around $45,000 through the agency the Wests contracted over a 10-month period for carrying the couple’s child, with obvious stipulations on diet and activities that could potentially harm or otherwise affect the baby’s development.

