John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

Kanye West Is Reportedly Planning To Launch Yeezy Season Six During New York Fashion Week

#Yeezy #Kanye West
Deputy Music Editor
07.20.17

Getty Image

Yeezy season approachin’. At least, according to a new report put out by Women’s Wear Daily it is. The publication claims that Kanye West is planning on launching the next iteration of his hugely popular fashion line during New York Fashion Week coming up in September. Sources say that Ye’s people are in talks with the CFDA to figure out a slot on the spring calendar to debut the next series of garments for his Adidas-affiliated collection.

It’s probably fair to say that Kanye’s Yeezy line reveals have become the centerpiece showcase for most people during the bi-annual fashion week held in the New York. While he’s always gone to great lengths to present his newest collections in the most compelling ways possible, it’s difficult to imagine that he’ll find a way to top the listening party extravaganza held in Madison Square Garden last year where he also aired out a primitive version of his album The Life Of Pablo for the first time.

Nevertheless, new music has been something of a mainstay of Kanye’s fashion shows going all the way back to the beginning where he unveiled “Wolves” — the most recent one excepting — and fans have to be salivating at the thought that he might air out some fresh tracks. Who knows? Maybe he’ll address the whole Jay-Z dustup while he’s at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Yeezy#Kanye West
TAGSKanye WestNew York Fashion WeekYeezyYeezy Season 6

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP