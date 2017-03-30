Kendrick Lamar’s New ‘Humble’ Video Is A Hell Of A Flex

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Kendrick Lamar shocked the world when, out of nowhere, he dropped a brand new song titled “The Heart Part 4.” In the track, while supposedly taking subliminal shots at both Drake and Big Sean, he also stirred up his fans excitement even more when he warned, “ya’ll got till April the 7th to get your sh*t together.” We’re still waiting for April 7 to get here to see what he means — please Lord, let it be a full album! — but in the meantime, Kenny is bestowing more gifts, another new song and video titled “Humble.”

The new track is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. The pair just collaborated together to create the song “Perfect Pint” which also features Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd, and was included on the former’s most recent album Ransom 2. Apparently, the partnership worked out well enough that they decided to team up once again on this new record.

New HEAT dropping tonight, imma just keep it like that . — Mike WiLL Made It (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 30, 2017

It seems like Kendrick season really is upon us now. “The Heart Part 4,” which is part of a continuing series put out by Lamar’s label TDE, really felt like a prelude to greater things after it dropped, especially when you consider that he dropped “The Heart Part 3” right before unveiling Good Kid Mad City in 2012. Blessings, on blessings, on blessings.

Watch the video for “Humble” above.