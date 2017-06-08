Getty Image

It’s actually kind of crazy to think about, but today Kanye West turns 40 years old. The self-described “millennial” has been keeping things pretty low-key lately, so we don’t really know how he’s celebrating this milestone occasion, but stars and fans alike have turned out all over social media to wish him the best.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian joined the chorus of online well-wishers, despite the fact that she’s physically spending the day with him. The state of their conjoined fame being what it is, she sought to head off any and all rumors and speculation about the state of their relationship in the absence of posting something and wrote on her official website, “Happy Birthday, babe! I know you’re not on social media anymore, so you’re not going to see it anyway — and I’m going to be with you to tell you! But if I don’t post it, then all the stories will start so…I love you so much! Happy Birthday.

#HappyBirthdayKanye post from @kimkardashian 🖤😂 A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

A short while later she shared another message on Twitter.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y42Rzfetsy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2017

In an interview with Ellen a few weeks back, Kim talked about the pressure that comes from planning a major birthday for the kind of guy who rents out an entire major league baseball stadium to propose to you, and hires a live string section to perform in your living room on Mother’s Day.

“I think I have an idea, but I don’t really wanna say…but I still want it to be intimate, a little small; not too crazy. Not too overwhelming.” Ellen wasn’t feeling that however. “I’m gonna say that’s a bad idea,” the host revealed. “He’s gonna want something big!” When Kardashian asked for ideas, Ellen offered up an entire hour of her show to honor Yeezy. “He can play music. He can talk about whatever he wants.” Wouldn’t that have been something?

Check out some of the other high-profile Kanye well-wishes below.

All Hail!! Happy 40th Ye… A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

✌️ Happy Birthday to the one and only Kanye West ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5nzuyCLNDr — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) June 8, 2017

Happy birthday to a man who changed Hip Hop forever. pic.twitter.com/IZcqz5Vx1X — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 8, 2017

Happy birthday Yeezy!