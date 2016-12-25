Vimeo

Is Tyga still making music or is this the next phase of his career now that he’s signed with Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music? Who knows, but he’s still making headlines thanks to his relationship with teen reality star Kylie Jenner. For your Christmas joy and 21 Savage’s spank bank material, the controversial couple has gifted the world with a steamy short film that was somehow not produced by Vivid Entertainment.

Directed by Kardashian favorite photographer, 25-year-old Sasha Samsonova, the sexy video mostly features Kylie gunning for first place of every wet t-shirt contest ever. Then we take a turn to boob city as the 19-year-old goes topless before Tyga gets into the fold. All this hot and heavy action to the tune of Niia’s “Last Night In Los Feliz.”

Coincidently, Tyga and Kylie are fresh from denying they followed big sis Kim Kardashian and leaked a sex tape. The viral video making the rounds appears to feature Kylie cowgirling her rapper boyfriend. However, it’s all false. Per TMZ, “Sources close to [Kylie Jenner] tell us she and her camp have seen the alleged sex tape that surfaced on a website Thursday, and their only reaction is… it’s 100% not Kylie doing the deed.”

So while no sex tape publicly exists, fans can still make do with Tyga and Kylie’s totally NSFW short posted below.