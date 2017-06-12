Lil Wayne Has A Message For Birdman: ‘Suck My D**k!’

To #Birdman, Love #LilWayne A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The war between the head of Cash Money Records, Birdman, and his “son” Lil Wayne seems to be getting worse and not better. The latest salvo in their years-long conflict took place recently when Lil Wayne took to the stage at a show and screamed, “Birdman, you can suck my d**k!”

It’s hard to know what specifically set Wayne off to the point that he would randomly yell out that sentiment — there’s so much bad blood between those two by now, that it’d be all speculative — but it is telling that Birdman recently posted up a throwback photo to his Instagram that showed him and Weezy in happier times.

Though this isn’t by any means the hardest shot in their lingering feud, it’s disheartening that they can’t seem to work out their differences enough to at least end their lawsuits, release Wayne’s long-awaited album Tha Carter V and just go their separate ways. It seemed like that was a real possibility early last year when they reunited at a Miami club and Birdman declared for all to hear that, “This my motherf*ckin’ son and I’ma die for him, Ima live for him, and I’ll motherf*ckin kill for him. That ain’t gonna never change, n—- It’s YMCMB for life, and we gonna live this sh*t.”

Sadly, the reconciliation didn’t last, and the hopes for another don’t seem too promising right now.